Covid-19: Delta Plus variant unlikely to cause third wave, says expert

As the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 worries health officials across India shortly after a deadly second wave of the virus ravaged the country, epidemiologist and health expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said the variant is very similar to the Delta variant and is unlikely to cause a possible third wave.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Lahariya said the plus variant has a mutation called K417N. “India faced a second wave due to the Delta variant and the majority of people were infected by it. They must have developed immunity against it, and since these variants are similar, they are likely to be protected against Delta Plus variant,” he said.

He also said that due to the similarities in the variants, there is not much difference in how it infects people.

He said factors like waning immunity over a period of time are more likely to cause a new wave of infections in the country. Speeding up the vaccination drive, Lahariya said, is the way to delay that wave.

Saying that even a single shot of vaccine will be beneficial in fighting the variant, Lahariya said Covishield was going to be a single-shot vaccine in the initial trials. He quoted research saying that protection is better with a longer gap between the doses.

Echoing other experts, Lahariya said genome sequencing is a long and expensive process and the capacity in India currently is low. “The approach of sequencing must not be a proportionate method but a smart way. We have to identify the pockets of Delta Plus cases and more samples must be collected from such places,” he is quoted as saying.

The health expert called for Covid-appropriate behaviour to be stepped up and asked to avoid all social gatherings for now.