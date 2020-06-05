COVID-19: DMK MLA shows signs of recovery, health minister visits hospital

In a gesture that went beyond politics, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar on Friday(June 5) visited the private hospital where DMK MLA J Anbazhagan is receiving treatment for COVID-19 and discussed his treatment protocol with the doctors.

Separately, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also spoke to Dr. Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Dr. Rela Institute of Medical Centre, about Anbazhagan’s health condition and promised any help from the government.

61-year-old Anbazhagan, MLA from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency here, was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was put on ventilator support. Though the legislator continues to be on ventilator support, his health condition was better on Friday than the previous day, doctors treating him said.

Vijayabhaskar visited the hospital and held discussions with the team of doctors led by Dr Rela about the treatment being given to Anbazhagan. He also met the MLA’s son and assured any kind of assistance from the government.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Rela said Anbazhagan’s condition was improving and expressed the hope that the legislator will recover soon.

Anbazhagan, a three-time MLA, was at the forefront of DMK’s Ondrinaivom Vaa (Let us come together) campaign aimed at providing relief to those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in the city. Anbazhagan, also secretary of DMK’s Chennai West district, is known for his organizational skills.