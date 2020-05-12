COVID-19: Do swab tests not thermal screening, says IMA

With repatriation flights in full swing, the Indian Medical Association has asked for swab tests to be conducted on arriving passengers instead of thermal screening.

The IMA-Maharashtra has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue.

"All passengers arriving in Maharashtra should undergo a swab test RT-PCR, on arrival and send them for the quarantine. This will take care of the untraced persons with or without symptoms," IMA-Maharashtra president Dr Avinash Bhondwe and honorary secretary Dr Pankaj Bandarkar said.

The thermal scan of these people which is being done right now, should be discarded as it is absolutely not a reliable method for screening, they asserted in the letter to Thackeray.

They also said that while transporting people from one state to another, non-AC trains should be deployed.

"The central AC used for any larger space may spread the Coronavirus. Based on these lines only, the Supreme Court of India has asked to stop using central Air Conditioning at SC premises," the letter states.