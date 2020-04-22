COVID-19 effect: Kerala to defer one-month salary of govt employees in five installments

The Kerala government has decided to defer one month's salary of government employees in five monthly installments as well as to cut 30 percent salary of all cabinet members, MLAs, local body representatives, and all chairpersons of various boards and corporation.

The deferred salary would be released as and when the government's financial situation improves. Exception from salary deferring would be given only to those drawing less than Rs. 20,000 per month. Six days salary would be deducted every month for all other sections of government employees for five months, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision taken by the Cabinet on Wednesday triggered strong resentment mainly from doctors and health workers and a section of government employees especially since there was no definite assurance on when the deferred salary would be released. Some of the service organisations already decided to approach the court against the decision to defer salary payment.

Even as there was a proposal to urge government employees to contribute one month's salary in ten monthly installments, similar to the one-month salary challenge after the 2018 floods, it was called off owing to resistance. Moreover, during the salary challenge in 2018, only nearly 60 percent of employees contributed.