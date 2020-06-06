COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey

India is set to embark on Unlock 1.0 next week after more than two months of restrictions to combat COVID-19, but few are ready to resume life as usual.

A survey by LocalCircles found that only 20% of the respondents were ready to visit restaurants and 32% were planning to visit a place of religious worship, which are set to re-open in a phased manner beginning Monday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Of the 32,000 persons surveyed across 254 districts, as many as 57% said they do not plan to visit any religious places in the next 30 days, while 11% respondents were unsure about their plans.

The response to questions about hotel stay was even more stark. As many as 81% respondents said they did not plan to visit hotels in the next 30 days, while only 10% replied in the affirmative.

Almost three-fourths of the respondents said they would avoid a visit to their favourite restaurant, at least for another month, due to the fear of contracting COVID-19.

Only 21% respondents said they would visit shopping malls when they open next week, while another 9% were unsure about their plans. Here too, 70% respondents said they would avoid a visit to shopping malls.

The government had issued standard operating procedures for reopening of offices, religious places, restaurants, shopping malls and hotels with an emphasis on social distancing and personal hygiene.

It had refused permission for opening of gaming arcades, cinema halls, children’s play area in shopping malls and issued clear directives to avoid crowding.