Covid-19 has not gone, is changing forms and resurfacing: PM Modi

PM said administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support

PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 10 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 14:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic.

Nobody ever knows when the bahurupiya (one that changes form) Covid-19 will resurface, Modi said, adding that administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support.

Addressing via video conferencing an event of Maa Umiya Dham in Gujarat's Junagadh district, Modi urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers. "Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a bahurupiya disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses were administered, which surprises the world. This has been made possible due to your support," Modi said.

He said there is a need to save Mother Earth.

"Farmers from each village in Gujarat should come forward for natural farming," he said. He also asked them to participate in creating 75 Amrit Sarovars (lakes) in each district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being organised on the 75th year of India's Independence.

