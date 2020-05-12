COVID-19: Homes of those returning from affected areas to be containment zones in Assam

As thousands head home, the Assam government has decided to turn the homes of those returning from COVID-19 affected areas as 'containment zones' during the quarantine period upto 14-days.

"Since it is not possible to test the samples of all coming from the rest of the country, we have decided to collect samples of only those showing symptoms. But all others not showing any symptom must be in-home quarantine. So their homes will be turned into containment zones and no outsiders will be allowed to visit them during the quarantine period ranging between nine to 14-days. They will also not be allowed to move out of their homes or flats till the quarantine period is over," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Tuesday.

He said so far 3,597 people had already entered through the Assam-Bengal check gates at Chagalia and Srirampur in western Assam while a train carrying nearly 1,000 passengers hailing from Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh will reach Dibrugarh in eastern Assam on Wednesday. The Centre on Monday told the state government that a train from Delhi would similarly carry passengers for a week.

"This means, a large number of people are on their way back home. As the first train reach Kokrajhar station tomorrow (May 13), we enter a very crucial stage in our fight against COVID-19. So we all must be very careful and strict in making sure that all coming from rest of the country complies with the quarantine protocols to prevent new infections. Those showing symptoms will be quarantined in hospitals while the rest will be put into home quarantine. The community must keep watch on such families and help us to prevent further spread of the virus," Sarma said.

"The train will stop at Mughalsarai, Kanpur (UP), Barauni (Bihar) and New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal and many will board the train there too. All these places are COVID-19 affected areas and there is every possibility of infection," he said.

Assam has reported 65 COVID-19 positive cases so far including two deaths, while 39 have been discharged after recovery. But the state fears that the number could spiral if people returning from rest of the country, including the migrant workers, tests positive. Thousands from Assam works in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharastra, Gujarat, West Bengal and other states.

The state government has also requested the Centre to provide four Shramik special trains to carry passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The state government will bear 15% fare (upto Rs. 1,000) while the railway will pay the other 85%, Sarma said.