COVID-19: IAF transports around 25 tonnes of medical supplies in last 3 days across country

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday said it has transported around 25 tonnes of essential medical supplies from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The medical supplies include personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitiser, surgical gloves, thermal scanners, the IAF said in a statement, adding that medical personnel are also being taken from one place to another using their aircraft.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"Regular airlifting of COVID-19 test samples from the union territory of Ladakh to Delhi is also being carried. Towards this, C-17, C-130, An-32. AVRO & Dornier aircraft of the IAF are being tasked on as required basis and the IAF is adequately geared up to meet all the emerging demands," the statement noted.

In addition, several quarantine facilities created at various IAF bases across the country continue in a state of readiness, it said.

"Medical care to Indian citizens evacuated from Iran and Malaysia is being provided at air bases at Hindan and Tambaram, respectively. COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru is operational for testing," the IAF said.

Track state-wise confirmed COVID-19 cases here

Till now, around 1,600 people have been infected by novel coronavirus and 38 people have died due to it in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Comprehensive measures have been taken to control the spread of contagion at all the bases, the IAF stated.

"IAF stations are also continuing to provide meals & support to all people from economically weaker section of the society residing in their neighbourhood," the statement said.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19, and domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.