Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh: First 5,000 cases in three months, but a fortnight for another 5,000

Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 10,000 mark, with a record high of 497 cases added on Wednesday.

The state has confirmed its first case on 12 March from Nellore – of an Italy returned young man. The cases surpassed the 1000 point on 25 April and breached the 5,000 mark on 9 June.

Thus, while it took 90 days for the first 5,000 cases, the later 5,000 were added in just 15 days - i.e. the cases doubled in one sixth of the duration it took before to reach the 5,000 mark, an analysis by DH shows.

As of Wednesday morning, the total novel coronavirus infections in AP stand at 10,331. Out of this, 1,661 are those who had returned home from other states after the inter-state travel restrictions were eased last month.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

While active cases are 5,423, the total dead till now are 129.

The state with 53.4 million population has so far conducted 7,50,234 tests, with an average of 14,049 tests per a million of population – one of the highest testing figures in the country.

The positivity rate is 1.38 percent, recovery is 46.26 percent and mortality at 1.25 percent, health officials said.

According to the Covid-19 nodal officers, the state has on Tuesday tested a record 36,047 samples, which revealed the highest number of positive cases in 24 hours – 497. The highest single day deaths were also on Tuesday – 10.

Kurnool, which is worst hit by the pandemic, is at the top in the district wise Covid-19 charts with 1483 cases and 42 deaths. Krishna and Anantapuram are two more districts with over 1,000 cases.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government took a preemptive approach in controlling the pandemic. After a few rounds of surveys to identify the infected at the earliest, the CM has now ordered the health department to carry out a comprehensive screening of all households in the state within 90 days for further detection of cases.