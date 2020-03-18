COVID-19: India may withdraw its diplomats from Iran

India may consider temporarily withdraw some of its diplomats and other officials posted in its embassy and the consulates in Iran as about 15, 000 people in the Persian Gulf nation have already been infected by the coronavirus.

Apart from its embassy in Tehran, India has two consulates in Iran – one in Zahedan and another in Bandar-e-Abbas. Sources in New Delhi said that the Government was keeping a close was on the evolving situation and might temporarily withdraw some of its diplomats and other officials in the West Asian nation if the situation worsened. No decision has been taken so far though, the sources added.

The Embassy of India in Tehran and the Consulate General of India in Zahedan and Bandar-e-Abbas so far facilitated return of 389 Indian nationals from Iran in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Only the Indian nationals, who tested negative for COVID-19, were brought back home from Iran, but they too were quarantined for 14 days beginning from the day of arrival.

The Government on Tuesday declined to confirm or deny if as many as 250 Indian citizens in Iran had been tested positive for COVID-19 and hence their return had not been facilitated.

“The Indians, who are in Iran, are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran,” Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. Ravi has been assigned to coordinate on behalf of the MEA with other ministries to contain the pandemic in India. “I cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus,” he added.