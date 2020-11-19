Covid-19: India records 45,576 infections, 585 fatalities

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 89.58 lakh with fresh 45,576 infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 83.83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 89,58,483, with 45,576 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which accounts for 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 83,83,602, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested up to November 18, of which 10,28,203 samples were tested on Wednesday.