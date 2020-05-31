COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll crosses 5,000-mark

COVID-19 count registered its first ever spike by more than 8,000 new infections as the total confirmed cases touched 1,82,143 on Sunday, while death toll crossed the 5,000 mark, as the government moved to ease the lockdown conditions.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also moved to check prevalence of the infection and asked state governments to expand the sero survey among wider population groups.

The survey is in addition to a similar exercise carried out in 69 districts to assess the spread of COVID-19 in the community. In a communication to the state governments, the ICMR has advised sero tests on groups including immuno-compromised patients, healthworkers, security personnel, media persons, rural and tribal population after reverse migration, prisoners, vegetable vendors in large markets.

According to the Health Ministry, confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 8,380 on Sunday morning, while 4,614 persons had recovered as against the 11,264 reported on Saturday, indicating that the sharp spike was more on account of Maharashtra updating data from pending records.

As on Sunday, India has 89,995 active cases of COVID-19, while 86,984 persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the recovery rate to 47.75 per cent.

The death toll also spiked by 193 taking the total to 5,164 across the country. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2,197, followed by Gujarat (1,007) and Delhi (416).

According to a separate DH COVID-19 Tracker, the total number of confirmed cases is 1,84,677 and the death toll has touched 5,249 at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

As of Sunday, India has tested 37.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 through its network of 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories.

India has 942 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,58,908 isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 oxygen supported beds are available.

The health authorities have also set up 2,380 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,33,678 Isolation beds; 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 oxygen supported beds have been operationalised.

India has 10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 Covid Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are now available to combat the infectious disease.