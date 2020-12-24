Covid-19: India registers 24,712 fresh cases

Covid-19: India registers 24,712 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2020, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 10:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,01,23,778 with 24,712 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 96.93 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,756 with 312 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 2,83,849 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.80 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,53,08,366  samples have been tested up to December 23 with 10,39,645  samples being tested on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
ICMR

What's Brewing

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

'Wonder Woman 84' review: An un-cynical take on heroism

'Wonder Woman 84' review: An un-cynical take on heroism

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Why should we explore asteroids?

Why should we explore asteroids?

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

 