Covid-19: Indian Railways' corporate Tejas trains suspended over occupancy

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 23 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 19:58 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The railways has suspended the operations of its corporate trains run by the IRCTC from Lucknow to Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai as they found few takers amidst the coronavirus pandemic following the resumption of services more than a month ago.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, had restarted the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains from October 17, after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

According to the IRCTC, the services were resumed as the Covid situation appeared to move towards normal.

"However, lately there is a surge in the number of Covid cases. To prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases, the Indian Railways has been advocating maintaining social distancing etc. and advising passengers to travel by trains only if it is absolutely necessary. Being aware of the Covid situation, lesser number of persons are travelling in both the Tejas express. Thus, IRCTC has temporarily halted their operations," a statement from the rail PSU said.

The present position will be reviewed to revive the operation of the trains in December. 

IRCTC
Indian Railways
Tejas Express
PSU
COVID-19
Coronavirus

