Railways to suspend concessional tickets from March 20

COVID-19: Indian Railways suspends concessional tickets except for patients, students, Divyangjan from Mar 20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 16:36 ist
The national transporter said the move was to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels.

The Indian Railways decided on Thursday to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan category from the midnight of March 20 till further notice to discourage unnecessary travel in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The national transporter said the move was to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"Concessional booking of all tickets except for patients, students and the Divyangjan category for the unreserved and reserved segments is being suspended form 00:00 hrs of 20th March till further advisory," an order from the railways said.

Of the 53 categories of concessions, only 15 could be availed now, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indian Railways
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 