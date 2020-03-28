Railways to convert coaches into isolation ward

COVID-19: Indian Railways to convert coaches into isolation ward

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady,
  • Mar 28 2020, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 17:24 ist

In a bid to fight against coronavirus, the Indian Railways has decided to convert non-AC coaches into isolation ward to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Northern Railways has converted one such coach into an isolation ward. Once the prototype is approved by the Railway Ministry, the decision producing more such coaches can be planned, said a railway official.

As per the plan,  each railway zone would convert a rake with 10 coaches every week as isolation ward said the official. 

"These railway isolation wards can serve in  hinterlands or whichever region needs the coaches," Northern Railway Spokesperson
Deepak Kumar said. These can be transported from one place to another. 

To make the modified isolation ward, the middle berth was removed, the lower portion of the compartment plugged by plywood and a provision of partition provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment, Kumar said. 

It has also provided 220-volt electrical points in each compartment for medical devices.

All ladders for climbing up the berths have also been removed. The bathrooms, aisle areas, and other areas have also been modified to prepare the isolation coach.

Earlier, the Railways has asked all its coach manufacturing units and workshops to produce hospitals and medical equipments including beds, sanitiser, mask,  and ventilators to meet the demand in event of a massive virus outbreak.

