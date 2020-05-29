COVID-19: Indian Railways to provide TTEs with magnifying glass to check ticket from distance

With Indian Railways set to operate 100 special trains from June 1, the national transporter has decided to give magnifying glass to TTEs to enable them to check tickets from a distance without physical contact.

As per the guidelines issued by the national transporter to prevent spreading of COVID-19, Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) will be provided with magnifying glass if possible to verify tickets and identity cards of passengers from distance without touching them.

The guidelines also said that the TTEs need not to wear coat and tie, instead he has to wear his name and designation badge for easy identification.

The TTEs should be provided with protective equipment. Besides mask, face shields, gloves, sanitisers should be made available to staff sufficiently, said the guidelines issued to zonal railways.

However 15 Special Rajdhani trains and Shramik Special trains will also continue to operated by the railways.