COVID-19: Indian Railways to use 60% of its idle isolation coaches to operate Shramik Special trains

With an increase in demand for non-AC coaches, the Indian Railways has decided to reconfigure some of its COVID-19 isolation coaches and use it for Shramik Special trains.

The Railway Board on May 21 in its letter to all Zones asked them to convert 60% COVID-19 isolation coaches as normal coaches so that same can use for Shramik Special trains.

The Indian Railway converted 5231 non AC sleeper and General coaches as COVID-19 coaches to supplement hospital isolation beds. The railways also identified 215 major stations across the country for its deployment and asked the states to utilise it to treat the mild and very mid-COVID patient.

Since no states have come forward to utilise it, the Railway Board has decided to convert around 3,100 coaches as normal and deploy it for Shramik Special trains as there is a huge demand for non-AC coaches. However around 2131 coaches will remain as isolation coaches and will be given to states as and when they demand, said an official in the railways.

In one week, the railways may have to reconfigure around 3100 coaches. The railways had spent around Rs 2 lakh to convert each coach as COVID coaches mainly for modified toilets and putting curtains. While reconfiguration, it has to refix middle berth in second class sleeper coaches.

There is huge demand for Shramik Special trains as the railways started operating nearly 300 trains per day ferrying migrant workers. So far railways operated 2,317 Shramik Special trains, ferrying over 30 lakh migrant workers and other stranded people to their home states.

After suspending passengers train services, the Indian Railways utilised its manpower to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Apartment from converting coaches into isolation coaches, many of its workshops have produced PPE kits, sanitisers and other hospital materials. The railways also kept its hospital ready for treat COVID-19 patients and deployed its doctors and other hospital staff for the task.