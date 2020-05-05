COVID-19: Indian study projects a peak by May second week with 60,000 active cases

India is likely to see a peak in the number of active COVID-19 cases by the second week of May and a decline in the number of such cases may happen before the lockdown 3.0 comes to an end, suggests a new Indian study.

Carried out by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research, Kolkata the modeling study also forecasts a death toll of 15,000-35,000 for India though the researchers admitted that there were certain limitations to the study.

The most-likely-scenario in the IISER simulation predicts about 60,000 active infections (with a possible upper limit of less than 135,000) peaking in the early second week of May.

The number of likely deaths is predicted to be close to 15,000 with an upper limit of about 35,000, incorporating reasonable uncertainties in the model.

As on May 1, the model’s most-likely-scenario simulation predicts numbers slightly higher than what was observed. For the last three days, the numbers are on an upward spiral with reporting of 3,900 cases on Tuesday and more than 2,500 cases a day before.

"It would be wise to lay more emphasis on the model-predicted trends rather than the numbers. If the effectiveness of the current lockdown and quarantine measures continue to hold then the model predicts a decline in active infections by the third week of May," said IISER scientist Dibyendu Nandi, who led the team.

Nandi and his colleagues at the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India at IISER have utilized their in-house modeling and data analytics capabilities to create the COVID-19 pandemic behaviour model intended for spreading awareness among the general public and guiding future policies relating to the same.

The IISER study finds that the current lockdown is far from being an efficient one. Nevertheless, it needs to be continued beyond May 17 for the administration to get a grip on the pandemic scenario because without any restrictions things will go out of control.

The simulations under the no-lockdown scenario show the number of infected and deceased individuals would have risen rapidly and could have been unacceptably large.

Eventually, almost all the individuals susceptible to the disease (in the simulation assumed to be the entire population of India) could have become infected.

Even after incorporating the "herd immunity" factor, the number of infected individuals could have been 60% of the Indian population. This would have resulted not only in the highest number of novel coronavirus 2019 deaths in the world but cripple the health care infrastructure.

"Our study demonstrates the importance of active containment, perhaps in the form of intensive testing, contact tracing and isolating infected individuals even if the lockdown itself is relaxed somewhat," Nandi said.