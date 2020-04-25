Indore's COVID-19 toll rises to 57; cases jump to 1,085

COVID-19: Indore's death toll rises to 57; cases jump to 1,085

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 25 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 10:30 ist
A medic checks the temperature of a stranded student from Kota upon her arrival. PTI

The death toll due to coronavirus in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has reached 57 with two more persons succumbing to the infection, an official said on Saturday.

Two men, aged 75 and 55, died due to COVID-19 in the last three days, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

One of them suffered from bronchitis, he said.

According to him, the number of coronavirus positive patients in the city has gone up to 1,085 after 56 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Of them, 107 have recovered and returned home so far, Jadia added.

As per the data, the city's COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 5.25 per cent till Saturday morning, which is higher than the national average.

The city has a population of over 30 lakh.

Curfew has been imposed in the city since March 25, after the first case of coronavirus infection came to light. Strict lockdown has been in place at other places in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indore
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 