Covid-19: INI-CET 2021, for post-graduate medical courses, postponed

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 13:43 ist
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the postponement of the INI-CET 2021 exam for admission to post-graduate medical courses for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS, scheduled for June 16, by at least one month in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

