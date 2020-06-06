COVID-19: ITBP opens its countrywide health centres for veterans 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), that guards the LAC with China, has thrown open the gates of its countrywide health centres and hospitals for its veterans suffering from the novel coronavirus, the chief of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

ITBP Director General (DG) S S Deswal has issued an official message to all his troops and formations saying the decision has been taken after the force came across media reports of people facing problems in getting admission or treatment at COVID-19 designated hospitals.

"We have come across news items that citizens are facing problems in hospital admissions and treatment or they are charged exorbitantly," DG Deswal said in his message.

"Our Himveers (mountain warriors) have sweated throughout their life. We do not want that they suffer and hence all our veterans are being offered health services in case anyone of you are affected by COVID-19," he said.

He further said that all hospitals of the force throughout the country will admit veterans with coronavirus infection and treat them.

The ITBP has about 20,000 retired and dependent personnel.

The ITBP runs a super specialty Referral hospital for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces in Greater Noida, has two base hospitals at Tigri in Delhi and Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh and composite hospitals at Dehradun and Chandigarh apart from health centres at its every base in the country.

The DG, further in his message, said the COVID-19 situation is "under control" in the force as protocols were strictly followed by field units.

"Everyone of you have contributed in this tense period. We are greatful and proud of our doctors and para-medical staff who have sincerely and with utmost dedication treated our troops and policemen from all forces working in the national capital region," the DG said.

As per latest data accessed by PTI, the force has 211 COVID-19 cases out of which 177 personnel have been cured and only 34 are under treatment. One trooper has succumbed to the pandemic.

ITBP also reported three fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The ITBP was the first organisation in the country to have created a 1,000-bed quarantine centre for coronavirus-affected people.

The centre in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi has treated about 1,200 people including 42 foreigners who were brought to India on special evacuation flights from Wuhan in China and Italy after the COVID-19 outbreak a few months back.

The facility is still operational and is taking care of those ITBP troops who are joining back work after easing of restrictions imposed during the countrywide lockdown.

It also created the first standard operating procedures for management of the pandemic among the various CAPFs and central and state police organisations.

The about 90,000 personnel-strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control with China and a good number of its troops along with Army personnel are at present engaged in the standoff with the People's Liberation Army of the neighbouring country in the Ladakh area.