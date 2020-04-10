COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir government has put a stop to the biannual Durbar Move, a practice dating back to 1892, to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold of winters in Srinagar.

The Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan and other Durbar Move offices get closed in Srinagar in late October and move to Jammu. Again, they come back to Srinagar in early May every year. The practice was reportedly started in the late 19th century by Ranbir Singh, the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, amid the prevailing crisis, J&K General Administration Department (GAD) issued an order on Friday stating the move offices will reopen in Srinagar on May 4.

But at the same time, the civil secretariat at Jammu shall remain functional and the move employees shall work “as is where is basis i.e. Kashmir based staff will function from Srinagar and Jammu-based staff shall function from Jammu.

This arrangement will be reviewed after assessing the extent and spread of COVID-19 after June 15. Hundreds of trucks are usually plied to carry furniture, office files, computers, and other records to the capital. Voices have started emerging against the more than century-old practice, which involves heavy funding towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the move.