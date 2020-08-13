Covid-19 killed more than 100 doctors in India, says study

By Ari Altstedter

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the country.

More than half these doctors were younger than 60, according to a study by Rajeev Jayadevan, a gastroenterologist and president of the professional organization representing private doctors in Kochi. The paper was posted in an online forum for prepublication research and has not been peer-reviewed.

In the US as of Aug. 11, 21 physicians have died of Covid-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- according to data compiled by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News.

In China at the height of its crisis earlier this year, at least 46 medical workers were reported to have died, while at least 26 doctors have died in Indonesia and about a dozen in the Philippines, according to government data in April.

India saw 942 overall deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its toll to 47,033 fatalities. That’s the fourth-largest in the world, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. Independent experts are warning India has failed to properly record fatalities, and say better data collection is needed if the country is going to get a handle on the epidemic.