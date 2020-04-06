COVID-19: Kolkata's Jadavpur University working on low-cost masks

COVID-19: Jadavpur University working on low-cost masks

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 06 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 13:31 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Researchers at Jadavpur University have developed a prototype of a three-layer fabric mask using low-cost and readily available materials, amid the growing demand for such safety equipment to combat the dreaded coronavirus.

The varsity's Centre for Appropriate Social Technologies (CAST), an idea incubation centre, has prepared the preliminary version working on a "simple procedure" and with materials mostly available at home, it said in a statement.

The two outer layers of the mask are made of polypropylene fabric, while a cotton towel forms the inner portion.

"Majority of the droplets caused by sneezing will be screened by this mask, which would also cause no difficulty in breathing for a person," the JU statement said.

Further experimentation on bigger scale can be carried out when the university laboratories are accessible once the lockdown phase is over, it said.

"The three-layer mask can be made very easily using any suitable method -- a sewing machine or even by hand," it added.

Two researchers at the School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, had recently come up with the prototype of a face shield for health workers attending to COVID-19 cases.

The face shield is a transparent plastic protective cover attached to an elastic gear. 

