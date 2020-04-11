COVID-19: Learn from mistakes, protect farmers and workers, say agriculture unions to PM

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "learn from mistakes", two agriculture unions, on Saturday, asked the government to address the concerns of farmers and agriculture workers before extending the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, saying an "unprecedented" scenario is staring at the country with rising hunger and malnutrition among the poor.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agricultural Workers' Union (AIAWU) said the announcement on the lockdown on March 24 by Modi was "without any preparations" and had led to "untold misery" for peasantry, agriculture workers, the poor and the migrant workers.

"Already, more than 150 deaths are being reported due to the unplanned, unprepared and mismanaged lockdown and the accompanying loss of employment, earning, hunger as well as all round distress. A human tragedy of an unprecedented nature is staring at us with hunger and malnutrition rising even as nutritious food is part of the requirement to counter COVID-19. If an extension of the lockdown is warranted, the Prime Minister and the Centre should put in place concrete measures to mitigate the suffering of the masses," they said.

In a statement, AIKS President Ashok Dhawale and General Secretary Hannan Molla and AIAWU President A Vijayaraghavan and General Secretary B Venkat said the government should ensure harvesting and procure the produce at remunerative prices. It should also ensure that crop loss and income losses are compensated while free seeds and other inputs at subsidised rates must be provided for the next season.

"Reports from Rajasthan suggest that mustard and chana, which were fetching Rs 4,800-Rs 5,000 per quintal are now fetching only Rs 1,000. There are such reports from other states too," they said.

The two groups demanded that Rs 6,000, under the PM-Kisan scheme, should be transferred to all farmers, including tenant farmers and share croppers as first instalment and the amount must be enhanced to Rs 18,000 per year. They also wanted the government to deposit Rs 5,000 per month in the accounts of people living below the poverty line and for this, an allocation of Rs four lakh should be made.

Another demand was that all agricultural workers under MGNREGA must be given Rs 300 per day or minimum wage prevalent in respective states, whichever may be higher using the Unemployment Wage clause in the Act.

Raising the issue of migrant labourers, they said those people who have left cities for their villages should be kept in clean facilities by taking over community halls and empty buildings and proper food must be provided.

The AIKS and AIAWU also wanted the Centre to assist state governments with a special package with the autonomy to use for social security measures and augment health facilities.

"The buffer stock of foodgrains must be released for ensuring 35 kg per family so that there are no hunger deaths. The Kerala Model wherein other than the foodgrains under National Food Security Act, other essentials like 2 varieties of cooking oils, 3 varieties of pulses, spices like chilli powder, turmeric, methi, sugar, soaps, sooji-rava, tea etc have been given to 87 lakh beneficiaries must be emulated," they added.