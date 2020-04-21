COVID-19 lockdown not affected placements so far: IIT Guwahati

The IIT Guwahati on Tuesday said placements have not been impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown so far and no job offers withdrawn.

"Even in the current uncertain situation, the institute is happy to note that placements have not been impacted so far. No offers, domestic or international, have been withdrawn. However, a few companies have postponed the date of joining," said a statement issued by the IITG.

It said the institute was discussing with companies to assess the feasibility of work from home model. "The Institute is doing everything in its capacity to support students during this critical period," it said.

It further said that the institute was conducting online courses of all the theory courses (more than 350) since April 4 and it was likely to be completed by May 15. "The institute has tentatively scheduled examinations in July and will be welcome the incoming students for the new session in August 2020," it said.