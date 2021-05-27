Covid-19 lockdowns hit sale of liquor across India

Lockdowns to curb Covid-19 pandemic have impacted the sale of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) products across India in 2020-21 with overall sales dropping by 12 per cent.

Though the sales picked up in the second half of 2020-21 in most parts, the States which imposed high Corona cess and other taxes after the first wave of Covid-19, showed poor recovery. The total sales of IMFL products in 2020-21 was 305 million cases (9 litres each) which is nearly 12 per cent below the previous year, says the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

After an extremely poor first quarter (April-June 2020) due to Covid lockdowns, sales showed positive trend across the country, improving through each quarter, and finally ending the year with a robust performance in the fourth quarter (January to March 2021), said the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry in a statement.

While the liquor sales fell by a huge 42 per cent in Q1 of the last fiscal, the sales were down 9 per cent in Q2 and 1 per cent in Q3, while it showed a recovery of 6 per cent in Q4. The top five states in terms of recovery in sales were Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are among the big states which witnessed largest decline over the previous year.

“Many States showed positive trend through the quarters, and even though most States were unable to fully recover in first and second quarters, strong performance in third and fourth quarters reflects fundamental strength in the market. It also confirms that there is no lasting shift against alcoholic beverages in consumption baskets.”CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said.

The CIABC DG pointed out that some states remained a matter of concern where sales did not pick up or picked up way below the national trend. “Incidentally, the majority of these States are ones that imposed high cess / tax during the first wave of Covid, and unlike other states, those did not withdraw or reduce it. West Bengal and Chhattisgarh also made changes in the route-to-market which may have suppressed the market's natural uplift”.