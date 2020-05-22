COVID-19: Maharashtra govt takes over private hospitals

COVID-19: Maharashtra govt takes over private hospitals

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 22 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 18:08 ist

As the COVID-19 pandemic compounded in Maharashtra with over 41,000 cases and weeks away from a big spike in June-July,  the administration is taking over 80 per cent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Over the last fortnight, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the private hospitals' body,  the Association of Hospitals,   were in regular discussions on this issue.
Later, it was decided to be done at the state level.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 