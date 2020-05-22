COVID-19: Maharashtra govt takes over private hospitals

As the COVID-19 pandemic compounded in Maharashtra with over 41,000 cases and weeks away from a big spike in June-July, the administration is taking over 80 per cent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes.

Over the last fortnight, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the private hospitals' body, the Association of Hospitals, were in regular discussions on this issue.

Later, it was decided to be done at the state level.