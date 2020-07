In an encouraging trend, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported highest single-day recovery of 10,333 Covid-19 patients.

With this, the total patients who have recovered now stands at 2,32,277. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 7,717 new cases and 282 deaths were recorded.

This has taken the total positive cases to 3,91,440 and deaths to 14,165.

So far, 19.5 lakh plus tests have been conducted in the state.