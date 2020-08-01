Covid-19 makes PM Modi's 'rakhi sister' from Pakistan send him a rakhi via post

With Raksha Bandhan right around the corner, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘rakhi sister’ has sent a Rakhi to him via post as she would not be able to meet him due to Covid-19 restrictions, ANI reported.

Originally from Karachi, Shaikh shifted to India after her wedding. This would be the 25th year of her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi. The rakhi and a book sent from Ahmedabad have been received by the PM, Shaikh said.

“We have known PM Modi for the past 30-35 years. When I met him in Delhi for the first time, he got to know that I am from Karachi and have been married here. He called me behen (sister). I do not have any brothers. So, after two to three years when we visited Delhi again on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I tied a rakhi on his wrist,” she told ANI.

“Once on Raksha Bandhan, I told him 'I will pray for you that you come to Gujarat and become the Chief Minister'. At that time he laughed and later when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Rakshabandhan, I told him that my prayers had been accepted by God. Later, he even became the Prime Minister," she added.

Wishing the best for her ‘rakhi brother’ she said, “I wanted to tie the 25th rakhi to the Prime Minister personally but due to Covid-19 crisis I won't be able to. Everyone is facing problems.” She added that she would be praying for his long life.

This year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 3.