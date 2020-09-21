Man refuses to let Covid-19-recovered mum stay with him

Covid-19: Man refuses to let recovered mother stay with him

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 21 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 21:14 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 65-year-old woman at Nizamabad in Telangana was allegedly not allowed by her son to stay with him post her recovery from Covid-19 and the man relented only after being counselled by the police on Monday.

The woman's husband had deserted her after marrying another woman and she used to stay with the son, police said.

However, the woman and her daughter-in-law did not get along well and she was admitted to an old age home about a year ago, they said.

The woman and other senior citizens staying at the old age home had tested positive for Covid-19 and she has since recovered from the infection after taking treatment at a hospital, they said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The old age home could not temporarily accommodate her and she came to her sons house to stay.

However, her daughter-in-law allegedly had reservations about the woman staying with them and the couple locked the house and left for Hyderabad, they said.

Left with no alternative, the old woman stayed in the premises of the house for the past three days, surviving on food provided by some people, they said.

After coming to know about the issue, police and other officials counselled the man on Monday and he has agreed to let his mother stay with him, police added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nizamabad
Telangana
Hyderabad

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 