COVID-19: Man walks over 1,300 km to meet lover

Lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic may have restricted peoples' movement but it failed to deter two lovers, who lived hundreds of miles apart, from meeting each other.

That love knows no bounds came true once again when a youth walked all the way from Ahmedabad to Varanasi covering a distance of around 1300 kilometres to meet his lover. It took him two weeks to reach Varanasi.

According to the police sources here on Friday, a woman lodged a report with Mirzamurad police station in Varanasi district on Wednesday stating that her daughter had gone missing since Tuesday evening.

The police launched a search operation and managed to trace the location of the girl through mobile phone surveillance and the lovers were found in a house in Lanka area in Varanasi town on Thursday.

It turned out that the two lovers had come in contact through a missed call a few months back. They were desperate to meet but the youth, who lived in Ahmedabad, could not come to Varanasi owing to the lockdown.

He, however, set off on foot for Varanasi on the insistence of his lover and reached Varanasi after 14 days. The girl too left her home on Tuesday evening and cycled her way to Varanasi.

Police said that the girl was persuaded to go with her parents and the youth was let off after a warning. He may again have to walk back to Ahmedabad.