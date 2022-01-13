Covid-19 meeting with CMs: PM stresses on local containment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually ruled out any future lockdown in the face of a surging third wave of Covid-19 powered by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but asked state administrations not to lower their alertness.

"While making any strategy (to counter Covid-19), it is very important to keep in mind that there should be minimum damage to the livelihood of the common people. Economic activities, and momentum of the economy should be maintained," the Prime Minister said at a high-level review meeting attended by the Chief Ministers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"So it would be better to focus more on local containment," he asserted.

The review happened a day after India recorded more than 2.47 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, the national capital logged its highest ever single day surge with 28,867 cases while the daily Covid count remained very high in every metro city.

Modi said the vaccination drive had to be intensified and the home isolation guidelines must be strictly adhered to.

Nearly 92% of India’s 94.47 crore adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine whereas 70% are fully vaccinated. Moreover, three crore adolescents between 15 and 18 years received the first shot in the last 10 days. But there is still a section of the vulnerable population that did not receive even a single dose.

NITI Ayog member V K Paul on Wednesday said there were 13.75 crore people over 60 years of age of which 12.25 crore received the first shot. "Finding out and helping those 1.5 crore people who have been left out is an unfinished work," he said.

The Prime Minister asked the states to intensify the door-to-door (Har Ghar Dastak) campaign for 100% vaccination, while stressing on the need to counter any misinformation about vaccines or the practice of wearing masks.

"We have to be alert and careful, but we also have to take care that there is no panic. We have to see that in this festive season, the alertness of people and administration is not lowered anywhere. The more we can limit the corona infection, the less the problem will be," he said.

The chief ministers briefed the Prime Minister on the steps taken to limit the spread of the virus. While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke about the spread of cases in Bengaluru and measures taken to contain spread in apartments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a Covid package from the Centre.

The chief ministers of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Manipur apprised the Prime Minister on the steps that were being taken to improve the vaccination coverage.

