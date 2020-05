The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4.

In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.

