Covid-19: More than 90% staff fully vaccinated, Centre encourages reopening of schools

With more than 90% teaching and non-teaching staff fully vaccinated in most of the states, the Union government on Thursday encouraged reopening of schools but left it for the states to decide when to reopen and whether parental concerns would be required for attending physical classes.

On a national scale, 97% of teaching and 93% non-teaching staff have been vaccinated, but the percentage is much better individually for several states and union territories.

Notwithstanding good vaccination coverage schools are still shut in nine states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkahnd and Delhi and partially open in 16 states. The schools are fully functional only in 11 states. Four of the 11 are southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

"The decision for opening the schools rests with the state governments. But we would like to see schools open and run according to the SOP (shared by the Education Ministry) as there has been a significant learning loss. By implementing the SOP, we can ensure safe conduct of schools,” said V K Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government’s principal advisor on Covid-19.

Paul said there were 268 districts with below 5% test positivity that can move in the direction of resuming economic activities and school reopening.

Sharing the salient features of the modified SOP that was shared with the states in December, L Sweety Changsan, a Joint Secretary in the Education Ministry said states and union territories might decide at their level whether their schools were required to take the consent of the parents of the students for attending the physical classes.

Also gathering, congregations and group activities like sports or performing arts classes may be allowed subject to the SOP of the state.

Experts agree that with a shrinking epidemic, there is no point in keeping the schools closed. “There is no epidemiological sense in keeping schools closed further in any Indian state. They should re-open as soon as possible,” Gautam Menon, a professor at Ashoka University, Sonipat and Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai told DH.

Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India concurs. “Yes, it is safe to open. While reopening, the goal should be to ensure to prevent the spread of infection by ensuring adequate ventilation (using natural ventilation in classrooms, canteens and other rooms), raising awareness among staff and students of the importance of self-reporting any symptoms and continued epidemiological surveillance in schools following existing case investigation protocols,” he said.

