Covid-19: MoS PMO, two other BJP leaders go into self quarantine

Minister of State for PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday went into self quarantine after Jammu and Kashmir BJP president tested positive for Covid-19 while BJP MP Rajiv Chandrasekhar also took the step after a Parliament staff contracted the virus infection.

Singh and Raina had travelled together from Srinagar to Bandipora on July 12.

"Have gone into self quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today after receiving the news about Corona positive test of Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on July 12," Singh tweeted.

Madhav tweeted, "I am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague and BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested positive ve for Corona today and was with him 48 hours ago in Srinagar. I tested negative for Corona four times during travel in last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others."

Chandrasekhar, an MP from Karnataka, had attended a meeting of Public Accounts Committee headed by Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 10.

"Ok. So I came to Delhi. Attended Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 10. Turns out one staff of Committee Secretariat has tested Covid positive today. So I am headed to seven days quarantine," he tweeted.

Responding to Chandrasekhar's tweet, senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responded, "sorry to hear about this Rajeev. take care. this means you will not make it for the committee on data security on July 17 that has been called at three days notice?

Around 15 MPs, including Chowdhury, BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Jayant Sinha (BJP), Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress) and Bhupender Yadav (BJP) had attended the meeting.