COVID-19: Mumbai police ASI who died on Friday tests positive

The samples of an assistant sub inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

He died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-like symptoms, an official said.

"He was also a diabetic. His samples returned positive on Friday evening. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Mumbai police. Some 350 personnel in the metropolis' force have tested positive for the virus so far," he added.