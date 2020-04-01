Covid-19: Naqvi says criminal act by Tablighi Jamaat, FIR against 7

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and six others on charges of defying government orders on COVID-19 to organise a religious gathering and allow visitors to continue staying in the campus even as Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi described the Islamic missionary movement's actions a "Talibani crime".

The FIR was registered on Tuesday as authorities continued to evacuate people from the Tablighi Jaamat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin, which completed on Wednesday morning. Altogether, 2,361 people, including foreigners, were shifted from the campus in a 36-hour operation, out of which 617, who showed symptoms, were taken hospitals while the rest were put in three government quarantine facilities.

At least 11 deaths and over 150 COVID-19 cases spread across the country have been linked to the religious gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters between March 13-15, triggering a nationwide search for those who attended the meet and those who came in contact with them. Several people had left in small groups to different states while a large number stayed back inside the campus.

Responding to the incident, Naqvi said, "it is a Talibani crime committed by Tabhleeghi Jamaat. Such a criminal act cannot be forgiven. They have put lives of many people in danger. Strict action should be taken against such people and organisations that defy government directions."

According to the FIR, Maulana Saad and officials Dr. Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohd Salman and Mohd Ashraf are named as accused. Police sources claimed they were yet to locate Maulana Saad as they do not know his whereabouts.

The case registered under Epidemic Diseases Act and Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were accused of organising the religious gathering and allowing visitors to continue living inside the campus despite instructions from the authorities. Police are also looking into the veracity of an audio clip in which Maulana Saad is purportedly heard saying there was no need to fear Covid-19 and insisting that there was no need to obey the instructions.

Police said they had asked the Tablighi Jamaat authorities to ensure social distancing in its campus. On its part, the Tablighi Jamaat said it had no new visitors after the lockdown was imposed in the country and all the inmates were stuck inside the campus due to the restrictions imposed by the government. It had also claimed that it had sought government help to transport these people out of Delhi.

Officials, who were part of the team that evacuated Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, also claimed that some of the inmates attempted to hide symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 2,137 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat who are working across the country have been identified in different states and authorities have asked them to put them in quarantine facilities. On March 29, it said the Intelligence Bureau had alerted state police to trace the movement of all such Tablighi Jamaat workers in their areas, ascertain the people coming in their contacts and take steps for their medical screening.