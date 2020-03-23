COVID-19: Newspapers will continue to be printed, distributed in Goa

Goa's newspapers need not shut down in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a consensus arrived at on Monday, in a meeting between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, media representatives and top newspaper editors in the state.

The resolve comes a day after Sawant in a public appeal had said, that newspapers could be possible carriers of the COVID-19 and urged print media houses to focus on news dissemination through social media, instead of printing and circulating newspapers in wake of the viral pandemic.

"Editors present at the meeting told the Chief Minister, that according to virologists who they had consulted, there is a minimal chance of transmission of the coronavirus through newspapers," Rajtilak Naik, president of the Goa Union of Journalists, who was present at the meeting told Deccan Herald.

"Following the explanation the Chief Minister came around to the realisation that newspapers could continue to be printed and distributed," Naik said.

In a public appeal via a video message on Sunday, Sawant had said: "I have a request for my brothers from the print media. It is difficult for newspapers to reach people (during the curfew). Papers in a way could be a carrier of the virus. There are doubts expressed to this effect," Sawant said in his video message to the people of Goa, soon after extending the janata curfew for three more days.

"I request you to make most use of social media to convey all the news and government decisions, along with electronic media," Sawant had also said.

On Sunday, the Goa government extended the janata curfew by three more days, ending on March 25, midnight.