COVID-19: No need to test after home isolation ends, says govt

The Health Ministry has revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 patients, stating their isolation will end after 17 days of the onset of symptoms and if there is no fever for 10 days.

“There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over,” according to the revised guidelines, which are now in tune with the revised discharge policy.

The patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer and should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by surveillance teams.

Besides, the guidelines said that the caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Also, a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis.

The Ministry asked patients/caregivers to seek medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop.

“These could include difficulty in breathing, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, mental confusion or inability to arouse, developing bluish discolourations of lips/face etc,” the guidelines said.

Additionally, utensils and dishes used by the patient should be cleaned with soap/detergent and water wearing gloves. The utensils and dishes may be re-used.

The Health Ministry asked the people to download the Aarogya Setu app on mobile and keep it active at all times through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The guidelines also ask the patient to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

The patient also has to give an undertaking stating being diagnosed as a confirmed/suspect case of COVID-19, he/she has voluntarily undertaken to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period.

The undertaking also states that the patient is liable to be acted on under the prescribed law for any non-adherence to self-isolation protocol.