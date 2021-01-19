Of those vaccinated, 0.18% were adverse events: Govt

Covid-19: Of those vaccinated, 0.18% were adverse events, says govt

Rajesh Bhushan said India recorded the highest number of first day vaccinations for Covid-19 immunisation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 19:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Of the total people vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, the government on Tuesday said 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002 per cent had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant and stressed that both the vaccines are safe.

 

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As per the data available so far, only 0.18 per cent is the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and 0.002 is the percentage of the people who were hospitalised following immunization. These are fairly low, in fact, lowest so far as we know in the world in the first three days."

He said India recorded the highest number of first day vaccinations for Covid-19 immunisation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

'History created': B-Town lauds Team India's series win

'History created': B-Town lauds Team India's series win

'Zubeidaa' turns 20, here's what Shyam Benegal says

'Zubeidaa' turns 20, here's what Shyam Benegal says

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

 