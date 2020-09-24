Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear mask despite high awareness

Despite high awareness of its efficacy in arresting the spread of Covid-19, the mask is worn only by 44% of Indians, reveals a nationwide survey covering 18 cities. Less than half of the respondents wear it correctly and in all relevant situations.

The ongoing unlock process has triggered a degree of laxity in wearing masks, a critical shield against the virus along with social-distancing and hand hygiene. Conducted as part of the ‘ApnaMask’ initiative by EkDesh, a not-for-profit platform, the survey identified breathing issues and inconvenience as key reasons for people not wearing masks.

The study report says: “Breathing problems emerged (50%) as a key reason, followed by discomfort and inconvenience at 44%.” A high 45% of respondents had the assumption that as long as social-distancing was maintained, a mask was not required.

Young respondents in the age group of 26-35 years believed that social-distancing sufficed as a preventive measure. They were indifferent to being infected, not convinced by the mask’s ability to keep the virus away.

Compliance was highest among those in the age group of 36-55 years. "Only 28% of respondents were bound to be masked up while taking delivery of groceries or home deliveries. Around 30% put on the mask only when someone is in close vicinity," the report notes.

Of the regular mask users, over 73% would ensure it covers both mouth and nose when they step out. Besides, women respondents were found to be more conscious of using masks properly than men.

The clear preference was towards N95 masks, cloth masks, and surgical masks. Only 21% of the respondents would use a face shield in addition to a mask.