COVID-19 outbreak: Coronavirus helpline numbers you should know

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in India cross the 700-mark, the country has ramped up its efforts to fight COVID-19 outbreak. India is under complete lockdown for 21-days. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh among others reported coronavirus deaths so far. In the wake of coronavirus, every state is ensuring that people take the lockdown seriously and stay at home. As the fight against COVID-19 continues, here are the coronavirus helpline numbers set up by the Ministry of Health and Family to help the people.

  • The national helpline number is 91-11-23978046

  • All India toll free number: 1075

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Andhra Pradesh: 08662410978

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Assam: 6913347770

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Bihar: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Chhattisgarh: 077122-35091

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Goa: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Gujarat: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Haryana: 8558893911

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Himachal Pradesh: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Jharkhand: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Karnataka: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Kerala: 0471-2552056

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Maharashtra: 020-26127394

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Manipur: 3852411668

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Meghalaya: 108

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Mizoram: 102

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Nagaland: 7005539653

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Odisha: 9439994859

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Punjab: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Rajasthan: 0141-2225624

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Sikkim: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Tamil Nadu: 044-29510500

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Tripura: 0381-2315879

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Uttarakhand: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145

  • Coronavirus helpline number for West Bengal: 3323412600

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 03192-232102

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Chandigarh: 9779558282

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Delhi: 011-22307154

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Kashmir: 01942440283

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Jammu: 01912520982

    Coronavirus helpline number for Ladakh: 01982256462

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Lakshadweep: 104

  • Coronavirus helpline number for Puducherry: 104