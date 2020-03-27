COVID-19 outbreak: Coronavirus helpline numbers you should know

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in India cross the 700-mark, the country has ramped up its efforts to fight COVID-19 outbreak. India is under complete lockdown for 21-days. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh among others reported coronavirus deaths so far. In the wake of coronavirus, every state is ensuring that people take the lockdown seriously and stay at home. As the fight against COVID-19 continues, here are the coronavirus helpline numbers set up by the Ministry of Health and Family to help the people.