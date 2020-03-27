COVID-19 outbreak: Coronavirus helpline numbers you should know

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in India cross the 700-mark, the country has ramped up its efforts to fight COVID-19 outbreak. India is under complete lockdown for 21-days. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh among others reported coronavirus deaths so far. In the wake of coronavirus, every state is ensuring that people take the lockdown seriously and stay at home. As the fight against COVID-19 continues, here are the coronavirus helpline numbers set up by the Ministry of Health and Family to help the people.
The national helpline number is 91-11-23978046
All India toll free number: 1075
Coronavirus helpline number for Andhra Pradesh: 08662410978
Coronavirus helpline number for Arunachal Pradesh: 9436055743
Coronavirus helpline number for Assam: 6913347770
Coronavirus helpline number for Bihar: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Chhattisgarh: 077122-35091
Coronavirus helpline number for Goa: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Gujarat: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Haryana: 8558893911
Coronavirus helpline number for Himachal Pradesh: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Jharkhand: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Karnataka: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Kerala: 0471-2552056
Coronavirus helpline number for Madhya Pradesh: 0755-2527177
Coronavirus helpline number for Maharashtra: 020-26127394
Coronavirus helpline number for Manipur: 3852411668
Coronavirus helpline number for Meghalaya: 108
Coronavirus helpline number for Mizoram: 102
Coronavirus helpline number for Nagaland: 7005539653
Coronavirus helpline number for Odisha: 9439994859
Coronavirus helpline number for Punjab: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Rajasthan: 0141-2225624
Coronavirus helpline number for Sikkim: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Tamil Nadu: 044-29510500
Coronavirus helpline number for Tripura: 0381-2315879
Coronavirus helpline number for Uttarakhand: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Uttar Pradesh: 18001805145
Coronavirus helpline number for West Bengal: 3323412600
Coronavirus helpline number for Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 03192-232102
Coronavirus helpline number for Chandigarh: 9779558282
Coronavirus helpline number for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Delhi: 011-22307154
Coronavirus helpline number for Kashmir: 01942440283
Coronavirus helpline number for Jammu: 01912520982
Coronavirus helpline number for Ladakh: 01982256462
Coronavirus helpline number for Lakshadweep: 104
Coronavirus helpline number for Puducherry: 104