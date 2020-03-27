COVID-19 pandemic: Four more test positive in J&K, tally rises to 18

Four more persons tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the tally to 18.

J&K government spokesman, Rohit Kansal in a tweet informed that four more persons have been tested positive in the Valley.

He said that two among them have travel history of abroad while two had travel history of outside Jammu and Kashmir as part of a religious congregation.

“#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir 4 more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - 2 have travel history abroad; the other 2 have travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregation,” Kansal tweeted.

Notably, the first death due to the coronavirus pandemic was reported in the Valley on Thursday while one positive case has recovered. The total number of positive cases across Jammu and Kashmir has mounted to 18.