COVID-19 patient family booked for violating lockdown guidelines

Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  May 14 2020, 18:43 ist

Cases have been filed against three family members of a COVID-19 positive patient for them violating laws and entering the district from Maharashtra without availing e-pass from the Seva Sindhu portal as per the guidelines of lockdown in effect for preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Identified as patient P-974, woman aged 27 years tested positive for COVID-19 as per the report of the tests on Thursday. She is pregnant and has been admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.

Cases were filed against her husband, brother, and driver for bringing the woman from Mumbai to Belagavi and entering the district without availing e-pass and also concealing information before the officials concerned.

Her husband, brother, and driver were booked under IPC sections 269, 270, 188, 201, 202 r/w 34, and section 3 of Disaster Management Act based on the complaint filed by the officials of Belagavi City Corporation, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli informed.

The P-974 has been admitted for treatment and her 10 primary contacts have been sent into institutional quarantine and there was no need for the people to panic, he said.

