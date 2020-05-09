COVID-19 patient recovers after 38 days on ventilator

Amid the nationwide gloom over the COVID-19 crisis, some good news emerged from West Bengal. A 52-year-old social worker from South Kolkata emerged victorious from the fight with the coronavirus after being on the ventilator for 38 days.

The fight started on March 29 when he was rushed to the AMRI Hospital in South Kolkata’s Dhakuria on March 29. A senior hospital official told DH that at the time of arrival the patient’s condition was so critical that he had to be put on a ventilator within two to three hours.

What made matters worse was that the patient was diabetic and also suffering from mild Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The situation was as such that although he tested negative twice on April 17 and 18 but had to be put on ventilator support till May 2 due to his critical condition.

“He finally came out of ventilator on May 2. His tests came negative on two on April 17 and 18. But his condition was not good. It was quite a difficult case,” the official said.

The doctors and other hospital staff cheered on as the patient was released on Friday.

Describing the cases as a “very difficult struggle” for her team Dr. Saswati Sinha (Critical Care and Internal Medicine) at AMRI Hospital said that it would not have been possible without the tireless work of nurses and doctors.

Another tale of sheer will power and urge to survive came from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in the city. A 68-year-old man from Silchar already suffering from cancer and diabetes has recovered from COVID-19 after two weeks of treatment.

He arrived at the hospital on April 20 for consultation regarding a cancerous tumor in his mouth when doctors noticed that he had a slight fever. Immediately he was admitted to the COVID Observation Ward and tested positive the next day. He recovered after two weeks.

“The tests came out negative twice on May 4 and May 5. He was discharged on May 6 and is doing fine,” stated a release by the hospital.

The patient has been advised to be in-home quarantine for 14 days after which his cancer treatment will resume.