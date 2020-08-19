Covid-19 patient tries to escape from hospital in UP's Moradabad, falls to death from third floor

A 28-year-old Covid-19 patient fell to her death from the third floor of a hospital here on Wednesday when she was allegedly trying to escape, police said.

The woman, a resident of Gaura village under Bilar police station area here, was undergoing treatment at Teerthankar University Hospital, they said.

Circle Officer Ram Sagar said CCTV footage showed the woman trying to escape from the hospital through a window on the third floor. She fell from the window slab around 7:30 AM.

He said no complaint has been received from the deceased's family so far.

The woman's body was found on the first floor, according to police.

Station House Officer, Pakwara, Rajni Dwivedi said the body was not sent for post-mortem as the woman was a COVID-19 patient.