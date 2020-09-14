Covid-19 patients needing oxygen tripled in last 45 days: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen support has increased by nearly three-fold within the last one and half months, prompting the Centre to ask the states to carry out oxygen audits at the hospitals as the pandemic spreads across the country.

On September 11, around 3.7% active Covid-19 patients required oxygen therapy, which translates to nearly 35,000 patients. The number was 2.32% on July 31 that translates to just above 12,000 patients – a jump of nearly three times within a month and a half.

As the demand for oxygen rises, the Union Health Secretary on Monday asked the states to undertake an oxygen consumption audit at the hospitals and monitor the movement of oxygen tankers in real-time.

Hospitals have been asked to improve storage capacity. In addition, the states would also identify MSME units whose storage capacity can be used for oxygen. Argon and nitrogen carrying tankers will also be repurposed to increase the number of oxygen carrier vehicles.

The states have also been told to ensure timely payment of the due bills to manufacturers and suppliers to maintain an uninterrupted supply of oxygen.

“We have now moved from ‘managing travel-related cases’ to containing clusters and large outbreaks due to local transmission to widespread of infection to urban, peri-urban and rural areas,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha in a tacit admission of “community transmission” without using the term.

“The battle for Covid-19 is far from over. As we are in a stage of unlock to revive the economy, we need to have a balanced approach. It is important that sustained community support is ensured consistently to control the spread of Covid-19 infection and break its chain of transmission.”

Vardhan said a Rs 65,560.98 crore proposal under Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana is under the government’s consideration to improve the health sector. This would include investment in research, healthcare and public health infrastructure with a particular focus on pandemic management.

With an addition of 92,071 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches nearly 48.5 lakh. As many 1136 individuals lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 79,722.