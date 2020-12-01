'Covid-19 patients treated as untouchables': SC on stigma related to coronavirus posters

The Union government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it never prescribed states to put up a poster of affix 'Covid-19 positive' outside patients' houses. It said the states can pass suitable orders stopping this practice.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said such posters end up making patients untouchables.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, pointed out this was more to do with cautioning others than stigma.

The Centre explained it was not in favour of pasting Covid-19 posters outside affected person's house if it leads to maligning anyone. "Intention is no stranger should inadvertently enter the house," Mehta said.

The court posted a PIL by advocate Kush Kalra for consideration on Thursday. Kalra asked the court to quash the decision taken by various states and UTs and its authorities set up under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to affix posters outside residences of persons who are Covid-19 positive and are required to stay in home isolation.

He also sought a direction that the names of Covid-19 patients not be circulated on WhatsApp group of Residents Welfare Associations.

The petitioner asked for banning the practice which was in violation of rights to privacy and to live with dignity.

On the last date of hearing on November 5, the court had asked the Centre why the nationwide guidelines should not be put in place to do away with this practice.